Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $197.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 26.36% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.35, up 2148.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.57 billion, up 6789.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.70 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1360.2% and +2115.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRNA has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.39, so we one might conclude that MRNA is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.