Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $176.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 41.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $326.58 million, up 2222.76% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.69% higher. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MRNA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.04.

Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

