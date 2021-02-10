Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $179.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 58.6% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 32.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $326.58 million, up 2222.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.69% higher. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, MRNA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.8.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

