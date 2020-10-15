Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $75.58, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 11.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.52 million, up 354.66% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $327.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.58% and +444.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.19% higher. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.