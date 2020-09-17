Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $67.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 1.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.52 million, up 354.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.54 per share and revenue of $417.96 million. These totals would mark changes of +0.65% and +594.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

