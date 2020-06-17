Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $63.31, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.83 million, up 51.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.49 per share and revenue of $123.98 million, which would represent changes of +3.87% and +105.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.03% lower. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.