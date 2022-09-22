Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $124.32, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 11.08% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $5.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.92 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.41 per share and revenue of $22.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.65% and +20.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Moderna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.16, which means Moderna is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

