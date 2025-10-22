Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $26.85, marking a -2.33% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

The biotechnology company's stock has climbed by 6.59% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.03, indicating a 6866.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $860.07 million, indicating a 53.81% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.67 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion, which would represent changes of -9.02% and -41.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

