Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $24.61, moving -4.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 3.11% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.95, reflecting a 6600% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $925.77 million, indicating a 50.28% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.59 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.12% and -40.37%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

