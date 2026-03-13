Moderna (MRNA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $52.56, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a gain of 33.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.48%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.03, signifying a 19.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $245.37 million, indicating a 127.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.9 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of +4.96% and +6.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.93% lower. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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