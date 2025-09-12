Moderna (MRNA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $23.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.4% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.45%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a loss of 4.87% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 7.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.94, marking a 6566.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $962.38 million, down 48.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$9.7 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.36% and -40.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

