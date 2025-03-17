Moderna (MRNA) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Moderna (MRNA) standing at $34.71, reflecting a +0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The the stock of biotechnology company has risen by 4.94% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.90, reflecting a 5.54% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $142.28 million, showing a 14.8% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$10.03 per share and a revenue of $2.2 billion, indicating changes of -13.08% and -31.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.05% lower. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

