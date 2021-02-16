US Markets
Moderna moves forward COVID-19 vaccine supply targets for U.S.

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday it was moving forward the supply targets for the second 100 million of its COVID-19 vaccine doses to the United States by a month to May end.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700))

