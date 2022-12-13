Markets
MRK

Moderna, Merck's Phase 2b Trial Of MRNA-4157/V940 Combination In Melanoma Meets Primary Endpoint

December 13, 2022 — 08:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) Tuesday announced that the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial of mRNA-4157/V940, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA, demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival versus KEYTRUDA alone.

The companies noted that the adjuvant treatment in patients, with stage III/IV melanoma following complete resection, using mRNA-4157/V940 combination reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44 percent; compared with KEYTRUDA alone. Melanoma is a serious form of skin cancer, characterized by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells.

Moderna said, for the first time ever, the potential for mRNA was demonstrated to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma.

The company plans to start additional studies in melanoma and other forms of cancer with the goal of bringing individualized cancer treatments to patients. Phase 3 study will be initiated in melanoma patients in 2023.

The findings from the Phase 2 b trial are said to be the first randomized evidence that a personalized neoantigen approach may be beneficial in melanoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.