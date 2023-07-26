Moderna/Merck begin late-stage study of mRNA cancer vaccine

Adds details of study and background in paragraphs 2,3,4

July 26 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O and drugmaker Merck MRK.N have started a late-stage study to evaluate their experimental mRNA-based cancer vaccine in combination with cancer therapy Keytruda, the companies said on Wednesday.

The companies will study the safety and efficacy of the vaccine-Keytruda combination in patients with a type of skin cancer, compared to Keytruda alone.

Global recruitment for the trial has begun, with the first patients being enrolled in Australia, the companies said in a joint release.

Shares of Moderna rose 1% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.