Moderna/Merck begin late-stage study of mRNA cancer vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 26, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O and drugmaker Merck MRK.N have started a late-stage study to evaluate their experimental mRNA-based cancer vaccine in combination with cancer therapy Keytruda, the companies said on Wednesday.

The companies will study the safety and efficacy of the vaccine-Keytruda combination in patients with a type of skin cancer, compared to Keytruda alone.

Global recruitment for the trial has begun, with the first patients being enrolled in Australia, the companies said in a joint release.

Shares of Moderna rose 1% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

