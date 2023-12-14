Moderna, Merck Announce Follow-up Data From Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 Study

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Thursday announced follow-up data from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study evaluating mRNA-4157 (V940), an investigational individualized neoantigen therapy, in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA in patients with high-risk melanoma.

Follow-up data at three years show that mRNA-4157 (V940) in combination with KEYTRUDA continued to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival, reducing the risk of recurrence or death by 49% compared with KEYTRUDA alone.

In July, Moderna and Merck had announced the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial evaluating mRNA-4157 (V940) in combination with KEYTRUDA, as an adjuvant treatment in patients with high-risk melanoma. The companies have also started a Phase 3 trial in non-small cell lung cancer and plan to expand to additional tumor types.

