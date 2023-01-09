US Markets
Moderna meets forecast with $18.4 billion in COVID vaccine sales in 2022

January 09, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday it generated about $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022, meeting its forecast of $18 billion-$19 billion for the year.

The company also forecast minimum COVID-19 vaccine sales of about $5 billion in 2023, compared with its previous forecast of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion in November.

The COVID vaccine maker continues to expect additional contracts for 2023, it said.

