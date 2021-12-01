US Markets
Moderna loses appeal challenging Arbutus vaccine patents

Brendan Pierson
A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Moderna Inc's bid to invalidate patents belonging to Arbutus Biopharma Corp that could be crucial in the development of future vaccines against COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said Arbutus' patents were not obvious, upholding rulings last year by an administrative panel.

