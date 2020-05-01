Moderna, Lonza In Deal To Manufacture MRNA-1273 Vaccine Against Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on messenger RNA or mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, announced Friday a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement with Switzerland's Lonza Ltd. (LZAGF.PK).

The deal will enable larger scale manufacture of Moderna's mRNA vaccine or mRNA-1273 against the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 and additional Moderna products in the future.

Under the deal terms, the companies would establish manufacturing suites at Lonza's facilities in the United States and Switzerland for the manufacture of mRNA-1273 at both sites.

The technology transfer is expected to begin in June 2020, and the companies intend to manufacture the first batches of mRNA-1273 at Lonza U.S. in July 2020.

Over time, additional production suites will be established across Lonza's worldwide facilities. The companies aim to potentially enable manufacturing of up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273.

Moderna noted that Moderna's contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA will cover a portion of the funding for the establishment of manufacturing operations at Lonza U.S.

BARDA, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will support late-stage clinical development programs of mRNA-1273.

On April 27, Moderna announced that it submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Phase 2 and late stage studies of mRNA-1273 if supported by safety data from the Phase 1 study.

Moderna has received initial feedback from the FDA on the design of the planned Phase 2 study, which is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

