Moderna Lifts FY21 Manufacturing Supply View; Plans To Supply Up To 3 Bln Doses In 2022

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Thursday that it is making new funding commitments to increase supply at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities. With this, the company expects to increase global 2022 capacity to up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The plans depend upon the mix between the authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at the 100 g dose level and potentially lower doses of the Company's variant booster candidates and pediatric vaccines, if authorized.

The company will use its cash balance to fund these investments.

Moderna also raised its 2021 manufacturing supply forecast to between 800 million to 1 billion doses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.