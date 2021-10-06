Moderna Launches Fellowship Program For Young Researchers Of MRNA Medicines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Wednesday the launch of the Moderna Fellowship Program. The goal of the program is to support the next generation of scientists and healthcare professionals as they innovate in the field of mRNA research towards improving patient care and population health.

Prospective fellows may be clinicians and scientists who are interested in advancing mRNA research and innovation and the program underpins Moderna's commitment to supporting independent research.

The fellowship program will select approximately 50 global fellows in the first year with a focus on infectious diseases. Greg Poland, M.D., infections disease expert and Director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, will serve as Chair of the program.

The fellowship program will be overseen by an independent steering committee of international experts in science, medicine, and healthcare. The committee expects to receive applications from institutions around the world who wish to appoint a fellow in either clinical medicine, scientific research or another healthcare related discipline.

