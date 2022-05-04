US Markets
Moderna keeps full-year COVID vaccine sales view unchanged

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Wednesday maintained the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine at $21 billion, as cases fall and demand slackens after countries rushed to secure shots last year.

The company said it expects that COVID "market dynamics" will result in slightly higher sales in the second half of 2022 than in the first half.

Sales of COVID-19 vaccines have started to ease from their 2021 highs. Pfizer Inc PFE.N also kept its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast unchanged.

Pfizer on Tuesday warned that there was less chance of exceeding the full-year forecast for COVID vaccine sales, compared to a series of forecast raises in 2021.

