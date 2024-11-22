Moderna up as Jefferies suggests ‘peak RFK negativity’ may have been reached

Jefferies hosted a fireside meeting with Moderna (MRNA) management, where the company noted that COVID vaccines are currently not mandated and therefore those opting to get a jab should continue to do so year over year. The company also believes the RFK nomination may have caused investor nervousness, but might not be as bad as believed as he has stated he’s “not going to take away vaccines” and is more so focused on having transparency about the data, which Moderna says it is committed to sharing. Some investors think the market is nearing short term “peak RFK negativity” and could be due for a bounce, but investors remain nervous around structural issues and profitability, added the firm, which keeps a Hold rating and $50 price target on Moderna shares. The stock is up $3.81, or 10%, to $42.06 near midday.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MRNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.