Moderna Issues Statement On Adverse Events At Vaccination Center

(RTTNews) - Moderna (MRNA) said the company is fully cooperating with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in investigating the adverse events at one vaccination center from one lot of the company's COVID-19 Vaccine. Moderna noted that investigation is still ongoing and the company is working closely with FDA and CDC to understand the clinical cases and whether the broad pause in use of the lot is warranted.

As per California Department of Public Health report, several individuals at one vaccination center in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions after vaccination from one lot of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine.

