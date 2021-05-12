Moderna Inks Deal With Government Of Australia To Supply 25 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Wednesday a new supply agreement with the government of Australia for 25 million doses. The purchase under this agreement is subject to regulatory approval of mRNA-1273 and booster vaccine candidates by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

This supply agreement includes 10 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine against the ancestral strain (mRNA-1273) to be delivered in 2021 and 15 million doses of Moderna's updated variant booster vaccine candidate to be delivered in 2022.

The Company expects to submit an application to the TGA shortly. As Moderna has continued to scale its commercial network, the Company announced earlier this year that it also plans to open a commercial subsidiary in Australia in 2021.

Initial data from Moderna's Phase 2 study in the U.S. showed that a single 50 µg dose of mRNA-1273 or mRNA-1273.351 given as a booster to previously vaccinated individuals increased neutralizing antibody titer responses against SARS-CoV-2 and two variants of concern, B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa) and P.1 (first identified in Brazil).

