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Moderna, Inc Q1 Loss Climbs

May 01, 2026 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc (MRNA) revealed Loss for its first quarter of -$1.343 billion

The company's earnings came in at -$1.343 billion, or -$3.40 per share. This compares with -$971 million, or -$2.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 260.2% to $389 million from $108 million last year.

Moderna, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.343 Bln. vs. -$971 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.40 vs. -$2.52 last year. -Revenue: $389 Mln vs. $108 Mln last year.

This wider first-quarter net loss reflects negative $0.9 billion litigation settlement-related expense.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "Building on this strong first quarter momentum, we are excited to return to sales growth in 2026 and expect several additional approvals around the world, including for our seasonal flu vaccine, which would be Moderna's fifth approved product. We also look forward to important pivotal readouts this year for our norovirus, intismeran in melanoma, and propionic acidemia programs."

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company reaffirms plan to deliver up to 10% revenue growth and GAAP operating expense reductions, excluding the non-recurring litigation settlement charge.

For fiscal 2025, Moderna had reported total revenue of $1.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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