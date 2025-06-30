Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Opinions on Positive Flu Vaccine Trial Results

Recent discussions on X about Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's announcement of positive late-stage trial results for its experimental mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine. Many users have highlighted the vaccine's reported higher efficacy compared to standard-dose flu shots, with some noting a pre-market stock surge of over 4% as a direct response to the news. This development is seen as a potential gateway for a combination flu-COVID vaccine, further fueling interest in Moderna's pipeline.

The conversation on X also touches on broader optimism about Moderna's role in the biotechnology sector, with several posts pointing to the potential upside in the stock as analysts discuss significant growth possibilities. While some express caution due to the competitive nature of the vaccine market, the general tone leans toward enthusiasm for Moderna's innovative approach. These discussions reflect a keen interest in how the company's advancements might shape future healthcare solutions.

Moderna, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

Moderna, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Moderna, Inc. insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251

ABBAS HUSSAIN sold 312 shares for an estimated $8,736

Moderna, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of Moderna, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Moderna, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Cory Kaimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025

