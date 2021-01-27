Markets
Moderna In Talks With U.S. To Supply Addl 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) confirmed that it is in talks with the U.S. government to supply an additional 100 million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. It will deliver the vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.

The U.S. government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, to date. The new purchase would bring the U.S. government's confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses.

On December 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age or older.

