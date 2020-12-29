Markets
Moderna In Talks With South Korea To Provide About 40 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) confirmed Tuesday that it is engaged in discussions with the government of South Korea to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

As per the terms of the proposed deal, distribution would begin in the second quarter of 2021.

On December 18, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use.

