Moderna in talks with Japan to supply 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Moderna Inc said on Friday it was in talks with Japan's government to potentially supply 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, would be supplied by Moderna and distributed in Japan by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T, beginning in the first half of 2021, if it receives regulatory approval.

