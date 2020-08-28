Moderna in talks with Japan to supply 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Friday it was in talks with Japan's government to potentially supply 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, would be supplied by Moderna and distributed in Japan by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T, beginning in the first half of 2021, if it receives regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.