Moderna in talks to invest around $200 mln in S.Korea to build factory - Asia Business Daily

Sangmi Cha
SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O is in discussions with the South Korean government to potentially invest around $200 million in the country to build a factory, a local newspaper Asia Business Daily reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited its interview with former Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-sun, who said Moderna was highly interested in the Asian market.

