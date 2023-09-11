News & Insights

Oil
MRNA

Moderna, Immatics to work jointly on cancer vaccines

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 11, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O said on Monday it had struck a deal with Immatics 4A3.F for developing cancer vaccines and therapies and would pay the drug developer $120 million in cash and additional milestone payments.

Moderna said the companies intend to combine Immatics' T-cell redirecting cancer therapies with its mRNA technology.

Immatics will also receive research funding and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments that could exceed $1.7 billion, Moderna said.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.