Moderna, Immatics to work jointly on cancer vaccines

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O said on Monday it had struck a deal with Immatics 4A3.F for developing cancer vaccines and therapies and would pay the drug developer $120 million in cash and additional milestone payments.

Moderna said the companies intend to combine Immatics' T-cell redirecting cancer therapies with its mRNA technology.

Immatics will also receive research funding and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments that could exceed $1.7 billion, Moderna said.

