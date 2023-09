Sept 11 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O said on Monday it is collaborating with Immatics 4A3.F to develop cancer vaccines.

Immatics will get $120 million upfront cash as part of the agreement.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

