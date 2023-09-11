Moderna, Immatics Ink Strategic Multi-Platform Collaboration To Develop Oncology Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Germany-based Immatics N.V. (IMTX) announced Monday a strategic research and development collaboration to pioneer novel and transformative therapies for cancer patients with high unmet medical need.

This broad multi-platform collaboration will leverage the deep scientific expertise and core operational capabilities of both companies, combining Immatics' TCR platform with Moderna's cutting-edge mRNA technology, and span various therapeutic modalities including bispecifics, cell therapy and cancer vaccines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.