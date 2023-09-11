News & Insights

Moderna, Immatics Ink Strategic Multi-Platform Collaboration To Develop Oncology Therapeutics

September 11, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Germany-based Immatics N.V. (IMTX) announced Monday a strategic research and development collaboration to pioneer novel and transformative therapies for cancer patients with high unmet medical need.

This broad multi-platform collaboration will leverage the deep scientific expertise and core operational capabilities of both companies, combining Immatics' TCR platform with Moderna's cutting-edge mRNA technology, and span various therapeutic modalities including bispecifics, cell therapy and cancer vaccines.

