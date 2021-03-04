Moderna, IBM team up on COVID-19 vaccine distribution data

March 4 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna Inc MRNA.O and IBM Corp IBM.N said on Thursday they would work together on technologies to track COVID-19 vaccine administration.

The companies will focus on using technology to help governments and healthcare providers address potential supply chain disruptions through information sharing.

Organizations can also use IBM's Digital Health Pass tool to verify health credentials of employees, customers and travelers, according to a joint statement.

Earlier this year, Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N, as part of a large coalition to digitize COVID-19 vaccination records, said it was launching a new product to help governments and healthcare providers maintain and manage such records.

