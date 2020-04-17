Moderna Gets U.S. Government Grant to Develop Covid-19 Vaccine

Moderna stock jumped after the biotech said it would receive nearly half a billion dollars from an arm of the federal government to fund development of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of the biotech Moderna blasted off after the company said Thursday night it would receive nearly half a billion dollars from an arm of the federal government to fund development of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna (ticker: MRNA) shares jumped 13.7% on Friday morning. The stock recorded a new 52-week high of $49, but shares were trading at $46.18 at 10:30 a.m. The stock has surged 136% so far this year.

“The grant ...is going to be a big accelerator to the development of mRNA-1273,” Moderna’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said in an investor call on Friday morning.

Data on another Moderna vaccine released Tuesday raised hopes for the success of mRNA-1273. None of Moderna’s experimental vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is giving up to $483 million to Moderna to fund Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies of the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, and to increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities. Moderna said it would hire 150 people this year, allowing its manufacturing operation to run three shifts a day, seven days a week.

On the investor call, Bancel said the company will be expanding its current manufacturing facility, a former Polaroid factory in Norwood, Mass. It will also partner with a contract manufacturing organization inside and outside of the U.S.

The company also said the continuing Phase 1 trial of mRNA-1273, which is being run by the National Institutes of Health, and which began dosing patients in mid-March, had completed enrollment of its original cohorts, and had added additional cohorts of healthy older and elderly adults.

BARDA is spreading its chips across the table in seeking a vaccine for Covid-19. Among other programs, the entity, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness Response, is funding a Sanofi (SNY) Covid-19 vaccine effort that has led to a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It is also collaborating with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on vaccine and antiviral research.

