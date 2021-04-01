US Markets
MRNA

Moderna gets nod to fill up to 15 doses per vial of its COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Moderna Inc on Thursday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an additional multi-dose vial of its COVID-19 vaccine in which each vial contains a maximum of 15 doses, increasing the number of doses available.

April 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an additional multi-dose vial of its COVID-19 vaccine in which each vial contains a maximum of 15 doses, increasing the number of doses available.

The agency also revised the number of doses per vial from its currently available vials to a maximum of 11 doses from 10.

U.S. distribution of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine began in December following the FDA's emergency use authorization, and the company has shipped 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States as of March. 29

Moderna expects to begin shipping of its 15-dose vials in the coming weeks.

Separately, U.S. top infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci told Reuters on Thursday that the country may not need AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, even if it wins U.S. regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular