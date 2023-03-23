US Markets
MRNA

Moderna, Generation Bio enter licensing deal for genetic medicines

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 23, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal

March 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Thursday it had entered into a licensing deal and would make a $36 million equity investment in Generation Bio Co GBIO.O to develop genetic medicine targeting the immune system and liver disease.

Generation Bio will also receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million, and an additional $1.8 billion in milestone payments.

The deal gives Moderna access to Generation Bio's proprietary drug delivery system and DNA technology to develop drugs targeting immune cells and the liver, the companies said.

Moderna will fund all research and development activities under the deal.

Generation Bio's shares were halted in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
GBIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.