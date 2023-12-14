Moderna Gains After Reporting Positive Results For MRNA-4157 With KEYTRUDA In High Risk Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) are up more than 15 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival, reducing the risk of recurrence or death by 49 percent for its mRNA-4157, in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA, in patients with resected high-risk melanoma following complete resection.

Currently, shares are at $88.46, up 12.47 percent from the previous close of $78.60 on a volume of 9,689,149.

