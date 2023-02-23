US Markets
Moderna forecasts 2023 COVID vaccine sales below market expectations

February 23, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Thursday reiterated its forecast of $5 billion in sales for its COVID-19 vaccines this year, which was below analysts' estimates as the company anticipated lower demand for the products in the fourth year of the pandemic.

The company's forecast was lower than Refinitiv estimates of $6.98 billion.

