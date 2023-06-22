News & Insights

Moderna files for US FDA authorization of updated COVID vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 22, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O said on Thursday it has completed the submission of a regulatory application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target subvariant XBB.1.5.

The company said preliminary clinical data demonstrated a robust immune response by its XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccine against XBB descendent lineage viruses.

Pending authorization, the updated vaccine would be available in time for the fall vaccination, Moderna said.

