Moderna files for US FDA authorization of updated COVID vaccine

June 22 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O said on Thursday it has completed the submission of a regulatory application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its updated COVID-19 vaccine to target subvariant XBB.1.5.

The company said preliminary clinical data demonstrated a robust immune response by its XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccine against XBB descendent lineage viruses.

Pending authorization, the updated vaccine would be available in time for the fall vaccination, Moderna said.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra ELuri)

