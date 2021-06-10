Moderna Files for FDA Approval of Its COVID Vaccine in Teens

On Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced it has filed for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents from 12 to 18. If the agency gives Moderna a green light, parents will have another vaccine option beyond Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine, which was approved for ages 12 to 18 in May.

Image source: Getty Images.

The coronavirus can be spread easily, and so far, over 174 million cases and 3.7 million deaths have been attributed to the disease worldwide.

Drugmakers including Moderna have developed vaccines to help prevent severe disease, and over the past few months, governments have made significant progress in vaccinating adult populations. For example, over 304 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., with 52% of Americans having received at least one dose.

The vaccination rate in children is lower, with only 23% of Americans under 18 having received at least one dose, but that rate should improve as more vaccines secure FDA approval. The agency expanded emergency use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine to include children over 12 last month, and a meeting of its advisory committee to discuss vaccinating adolescents is happening this week.

Investigators observed no COVID cases in Moderna's study of patients ages 12 to 18, and safety outcomes were similar to those for adults, suggesting the vaccine could win emergency approval soon.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Todd Campbell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may or may not have positions in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.