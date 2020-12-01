US Markets
MRNA

Moderna files for European authorization of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it has received an application for marketing authorization for Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

    Reuters

