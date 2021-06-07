Moderna Files For Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents With Health Canada

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) announced Monday that it has submitted authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with Health Canada. The submission is based on Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in adolescents ages 12 to less than 18 in the U.S.

In May, the Company announced that the Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination.

The vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2,500 adolescents who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was observed to be 100% when using the same case definition as in the Phase 3 COVE study in adults.

The company has also filed for authorization with the European Medicines Agency and will file for an Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and regulatory agencies around the world for this important younger age population.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center.

