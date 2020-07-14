US Markets
Moderna expects to start late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 27

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Tuesday that it plans to start late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27, according to its listing for the phase 3 study at clinicaltrials.gov.

Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the U.S.

