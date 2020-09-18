MRNA

Moderna expects to make 20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by 2020 end

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Moderna Inc said on Friday it expects to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

The company continues to expect to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021, Moderna said in a filing with the U.S. securities regulators. (https://bit.ly/35PkSnc)

