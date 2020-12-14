US Markets
MRNA

Moderna expects European approval for COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 12

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Moderna expects the European Union to approve its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in mid-January and is ready to start distribution immediately afterwards, the head of its European division told German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moderna MRNA.O expects the European Union to approve its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in mid-January and is ready to start distribution immediately afterwards, the head of its European division told German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"We expect approval for the EU and thus for Germany on Jan. 12," Dan Staner was quoted as saying on Monday. "As soon as we have received the approval, we can deliver."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE BNTX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular