Moderna expects COVID-19 vaccine trial data for children aged 2-5 in March

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday it expects to report data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged between 2 to 5 years in March.

"If the data is supportive and subject to regulatory consultation, Moderna may proceed with regulatory filings for children 2-5 years of age thereafter," the company said. (https://bit.ly/3nksOES)

Moderna's vaccine, based on the messenger RNA platform, already has authorizations in Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada for adolescents aged 12-17 years, and has submitted applications for children in 6 to 11 years.

In the United States, the vaccine is authorized by Food and Drug Administration as primary two-dose regimen and booster dose for adults 18 years and older. The company, however, is yet to get an authorization from the regulator for use of its vaccine in children.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

