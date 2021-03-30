Moderna ETFs to Gain on Positive 'Real-World' Study Data

The first company to initiate human clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United States — Moderna MRNA — is once again dominating headlines with an impressive update relating to mRNA-1273. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently informed that the coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer PFE/BioNTech decrease infections by 90% in people who have been administered with both the vaccine shots.

Commenting on the study, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that “the authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation’s healthcare personnel, first responders, and other frontline essential workers,” per a Reuters article.

The CDC study covered 3,950 people in the United States who were given either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine during mid-December to mid-March. The participants in the study were mostly the essential workers, including healthcare personnel and first responders from six states, namely Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Going on, the study also highlighted that the vaccine reduced risk of coronavirus infection by 80% two weeks or more after being administered the first of the two vaccine shots, per a Reuters article. It also has been found to prevent asymptomatic infections.

Among other developments, Moderna has recently informed about dosing the first participants in the Phase 2/3 of the KidCOVE study of the mRNA-1273 in children aged six months to below 12 years in the United States and Canada. The study is being conducted to study the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and efficacy of two doses of mRNA-1273 administered 28 days apart. The company aims to enroll roughly 6,750 pediatric participants.

Notably, Moderna updated that the study is being conducted in association with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Moderna is also studying its COVID-19 vaccine in another phase II/III study — TeenCOVE — in adolescents aged 12-17 years.

Going on, Moderna is manufacturing booster vaccine candidates targeting different variants of coronavirus. In this regard, the company has started dosing patients with its modified COVID-19 vaccines in an ongoing phase II study. Although mRNA-1273 has shown robust neutralizing activity against the U.K. and South African strains of coronavirus, neutralizing titers were reduced six-fold against the South African strain.

Therefore, the company is developing a South African strain-specific booster candidate, mRNA-1273.351, and a multivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, for protection against the original and South African variant coronavirus. The NIAID will also conduct a parallel study to evaluate these booster candidates.

Moderna is actively delivering the vaccine among adults. Notably, around 53 million doses of mRNA-1273 have been administered in the United States. The company anticipates the vaccine to generate sales of roughly $18 billion in 2021. It targets to supply 1.4 billion doses of the vaccine in 2022, up from the already anticipated 1 billion doses this year.

Moderna ETFs to Gain

The competition to come up with a vaccine is opening up near-term opportunities, making the biotech sector a prospective space for investments. Therefore, we discuss a few ETFs that provide exposure to Moderna:

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF GERM

This fund is designed to give direct exposure to biotech companies, directly engaged in the testing and treatment of infectious diseases. It holds 77 stocks in its basket, with Moderna occupying the fifth spot at 5.65% share. The fund has amassed $55.2 million in its asset base and charges 68 basis points (bps) in annual fees (read: Novavax ETFsto Shine Bright on Positive Vaccine Update).

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF BTEC

This fund invests in companies that are leading the charge toward innovative solutions rather than spending money on marketing and distribution by tracking the Nasdaq Healthcare Innovators Index. It holds 262 stocks in its basket, with Moderna occupying 4.79% weight. BTEC charges 42 bps in annual fees and has AUM of $157.6 million (read: A Guide to Biotech ETF Investing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis).

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF BBH

The underlying MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the development and production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment. It holds about 25 securities in its basket, with 4.71% exposure to Moderna. Its AUM is $487.5 million and it has an expense ratio of 0.35% (read: Will ETFs Gain on AstraZeneca's Latest Covid-19 Vaccine Update?).

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF IBB

This fund seeks to provide exposure to U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks and tracks the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. It holds about 281 securities in its basket, with 4.24% exposure to Moderna. IBB has an AUM of $9.92 billion with an expense ratio of 0.46% (read: 5 ETF Investing Areas for March to Boost Returns).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.