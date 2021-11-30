Moderna ETFs Rallying on COVID-19 Vaccine News to Combat Omicron

Moderna MRNA, a formidable name among the vaccine developers, has been impressing investors with the stupendous rally since Nov 26. The stock gained about 20% on Nov 26, followed by an 11.8% rise on Nov 29. It is not a mystery that the ace COVID-19 vaccine developer has been witnessing its stock rallying on the fears surrounding the new coronavirus variant, omicron. The new variant is feared to be carrying the combined features of previous variants and can have high transmissibility and lower vaccine potency.

The new omicron strain of coronavirus was first detected in South Africa with numerous mutations (more than 30) to the spike protein (as stated in a CNBC article). The omicron variant has now been reported in the U.K., Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Australia and Hong Kong. Going on, the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the variant as a “variant of concern.”

Investors willing to ride Moderna’s gains amid concerns surrounding the omicron variant can consider ETFs like ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF GERM, VanEck Biotech ETF BBH, iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB and iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA.

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton recently commented that “We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks, but the remarkable thing about the MRNA vaccines, Moderna platform is that we can move very fast,” as mentioned in a CNBC article.

The biotechnology company is also developing a 100-microgram booster dose compared to its authorized booster dose of 50-microgram of its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has informed that the higher dose of its booster shot has resulted in the highest neutralizing titers against the previous SARS-CoV-2 strains in an ongoing study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in the United States. In the company’s fight against the new COVID-19 variant, Paul Burton has said that “If we have to make a brand new vaccine I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” per a CNBC article.

Notably, the FDA has recently broadened the emergency use authorization (EUA) approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the 50 µg dose level to all adults aged 18 and above. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has also issued a recommendation suggesting a booster dose. In fact, all the 11 ACIP members unanimously recommended the booster dose.

The authorization has come at a time when travel restrictions are easing and the outbreak is spreading alarmingly in Europe. Thus, the approval can be further helpful in containing the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Moderna’s sales figures are also expected to get the boost with the latest approval.

It is important to note that the booster shot can be administered to all individuals aged 18 years and above and have completed the primary vaccination with any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines. At least six months post-completion of the second dose of the primary series, one can opt for the booster shot.

Moderna ETFs to Gain

Considering the important role played by the coronavirus vaccines in Moderna’s recent earnings results, the latest developments can be a positive for the stock. Interestingly, Moderna reported revenues of $4.8 billion in the third quarter.

The company projects product sales between $15 billion and $18 billion for 2021. Moderna had previously stated that it has advance purchase agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine worth $20 billion in place. However, the supply of some doses scheduled for 2021 is being postponed to 2022 on several factors, including longer delivery lead times for international shipments.

The major increase in revenues was driven by sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which is now approved for temporary/emergency use in several countries. Moreover, grants from an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority related to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine drove revenues. Therefore, we discuss a few ETFs that provide exposure to Moderna:

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF — up 6.5% since Nov 24

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF is designed to give direct exposure to biotech companies directly engaged in the testing and treatment of infectious diseases.

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF holds 78 stocks in its basket, with Moderna occupying the third spot at 6.39% share. The fund has amassed $52 million in its asset base. ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF charges 68 basis points (bps) in annual fees (read: Bet On COVID-Themed ETFs as New Cases Rise Globally).

VanEck Biotech ETF — up 3.2%

The underlying MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the development, production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment.

VanEck Biotech ETF holds about 25 securities in its basket, with 10.41% exposure to Moderna. Its AUM is $567.4 million and VanEck Biotech ETF has an expense ratio of 0.35% (read: ETF Areas to Gain/Lose on Fear of Omicron Strain of Coronavirus).

iShares Biotechnology ETF — up 1.7%

iShares Biotechnology ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the biotechnology sector.

iShares Biotechnology ETF holds about 265 securities in its basket, with 7.88% exposure to Moderna. IBB has an AUM of $9.85 billion, with an expense ratio of 0.45%.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF — up 1.9%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed and emerging market companies that could benefit from the long-term growth and innovation in genomics, immunology and bioengineering.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF holds about 49 securities in its basket, with 6.36% exposure to Moderna. IDNA has an AUM of $341.6 million. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has an expense ratio of 0.47%.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.